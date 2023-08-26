Two charged with identity theft; Accused of using victim’s ID to buy $5,600 in iPhones

After a joint investigation spanning nearly a year and a half, the Wyoming and Genesee county sheriff’s offices have arrested and charged two men with identity theft among other charges.

The investigation started in April 2022 when a victim reported being called by someone pretending to be with Verizon Wireless. The caller got the victim’s personal information, and deputies say they used it to by $5,600 worth of iPhones.

Joel A. Rojas Perallon, 20, and Raul DeLeon DeLeon, 30, both from New York City, are now charged with identity theft, grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

They are due back in court in September.

Joel A. Rojas Perallon (Provided Photo: Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office)