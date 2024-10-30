Two children and an adult die after going over Niagara Falls in car

LUNA ISLAND, N.Y. — A 5 month old, a 9 year old, and an adult are dead after their car went past a guard rail and over Niagara Falls.

New York State Police say the crash was intentional and the circumstances are still under investigation. It happened on Monday around 9 p.m. on Luna Island which is connected to Goat Island. State Police and park police tried search-and-rescue efforts but couldn’t find anyone who survived.

State Police have identified the people who died as 33-year-old Chaianti Means, 9-year-old Roman Rossman, and 5-month-old Mecca Means.