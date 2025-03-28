Two convicted felons accused of selling narcotics from apartment in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Two convicted felons are facing charges after Geneva Police say they were selling narcotics from an apartment and possessed crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.

Geneva Police and an Ontario County SWAT team raided the apartment on South Main Street on Friday morning around 5. Police say they also found $800 in cash during the raid. According to police, a months-long investigation and several tips from community members led to the raid.

Loyd Kennedy, a 36-year-old Rochester resident, and Heather Ann Hilligus, a 42-year-old Geneva resident, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and released on a court appearance ticket.

On Thursday, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced a different drug bust, during which investigators seized firearms and more than 2,600 fentanyl pills.