Two convicted felons charged in deadly triple shooting; suspected in other crimes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two murder suspects were nabbed in a drug house Thursday night off of Monroe Avenue.

Nasezire Horton and Quentin Riviere, both 21, are accused of shooting three teens on Hazelwood Terrace near Denver Street on Monday afternoon. They were arraigned on several charges Friday morning in Rochester City Court to which they pleaded not guilty.

Rochester Police say the pair intentionally shot at a boy around 5 p.m. He was hit, as well as another boy, and 19-year-old Rukia Isaack, who died. The boys are 15 and 16.

Horton and Riviere were taken into custody at a home on Edmonds Street by the SWAT team and Tactical Unit. Police raided the house and say they found marijuana and over 150 packets of crack cocaine ready for sale. They say the house was being used to sell both drugs.

Police also believe the pair are responsible for other shootings in Rochester. That’s why they’ve released their photos. Anyone who has information should call the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Nasezire Horton

convicted of second-degree assault and paroled in March 2024

arrested on July 24, 2024 by his parole officers for riding a stolen moped; had a parole hearing and was released

has multiple prior felony convictions, including robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault while in a correctional facility and had his parole revoked several times

legally not allowed to have gun

Quentin Riviere

on parole for second-degree burglary, a felony

has at least two prior felony convictions, including burglary and criminal possession of a weapon

legally not allowed to have gun

Both have been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the triple shooting and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection to the Edmonds Street raid.

Police say Reynaldo Napier, 38, was found in the Edmonds Street home and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.