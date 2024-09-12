Two convicted felons due in court in triple shooting on Hazelwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are scheduled to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges on Thursday morning, accused of a triple shooting on Hazelwood Terrace in August.

That shooting in the Beechwood neighborhood killed a 19-year-old woman, Rukia Isaack, and injured a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Police say the shooting was targeted.

Quentin Riviere and Nasezire Horton, both convicted felons, were arrested for the shooting. Riviere had been on parole for burglary and Horton was released to parole in March from a previous assault conviction. Police say he violated that parole by stealing a Moped just days before the deadly shooting.

Former Gates Police chief and New York State Senate candidate James Vanbrederode spoke out after the arrests.

“We are stuck with a parole system that is not properly supervising people and I have to be honest with you, the state of New York owes that family an apology,” Vanbrederode said.