UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened on I-390.

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-390 between exits 4 and 5 in Livingston County are closed because of downed wires on Wednesday.

Exit 4 is for Dansville and Hornell and Exit 5 is for Dansville. Emergency crews are working to clear the downed wires. We’ll update this story once they re-open.