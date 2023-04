ONTARIO, N.Y. – NYS Police responded to a crash on I-90 in the Town of Phelps at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the car traveling westbound exited the roadway and hit the guardrail.

Officials say the crash happened near exit 42 and 43, near mile marker 335.

The remaining two people in the car were brought to a nearby hospital, but no injuries were reported.

This investigation is currently ongoing.