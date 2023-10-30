Two drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on State Route 20A in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. — Two drivers are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash Monday morning in Wyoming County on State Route 20A.

It happened just before 7 a.m. around the Orangeville and Warsaw town line. Two passengers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Wyoming County Community Health System for treatment.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office found both drivers trapped inside their vehicles when they arrived. They were freed and rushed to the Erie County Medical Center.

Deputies say one of the vehicles, a Ram pick-up truck, crossed the centerline at a curve over a hill and struck a Ford van truck head-on. Deputies don’t believe weather was a factor in the crash.

The roadway was closed for three hours because of the crash. No charges have been filed and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

The Warsaw Police Department, New York State Police, Warsaw Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and others also responded to the crash.