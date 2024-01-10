Two face charges after Tuesday’s outburst at court during sentencing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people face charges after outbursts in court Tuesday afternoon when a man was being sentenced for manslaughter.

Judge Douglas Randall was sentencing Sincere Vazquez for manslaughter at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hall of Justice. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Brendan Hurley, there were outbursts in courtroom between the families involved. While deputies tried to restore order, Imani S. Gunner, 27, of Brockport, continued to interrupt the court, and resisted arrest, striking a deputy in the face, Hurley stated. He said Imani’s brother Malik J. Gunner, 24, of Hamlin, interfered during his sister’s arrest, resulting in deputies using pepper spray and tasers.

Imani Gunner was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. Malik Gunner was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. Imani was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning and released to pretrial services. Malik was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Vazquez was sentenced to 14 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision. He had been charged in connection with the death of Anthony Stevenson-Sutton, 20. who was pronounced dead after being found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds in March. Police said Vazquez shot Stevenson-Sutton in his car and was later found with a gunshot wound.