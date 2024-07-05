Two face charges in Greece explosions; storm drain blown up

GREECE, N.Y. — Two men face charges after allegedly blowing things up in Greece — in one, case a storm drain.

After becoming aware of complaints and social media posts depicting the use of explosives to blow up a storm drain, Greece Police — along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad — determined that homemade explosive were used to cause over $6,000 in damage to a storm drain. They charged Eric Demorest, 37, of Greece, on Friday with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Greece Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash, $2,000 bond, or 47,500 partially secured bond.

On Wednesday, police charged Kurt Lowenguth, 32, of Brockport, with third-degree criminal possession of a wespon. He was arraigned in Greece Town Court and released to pre-trial services.