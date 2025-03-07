Two families displaced in apartment fire in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. — Two families have been displaced after an apartment fire in the Town of Clarkson on Thursday night.

The first calls came in around 9:30 p.m. When Brockport firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-apartment home on West Ridge Road.

Crews started rescue operations after no one could make contact with the people living on the second floor. After searching the floor, firefighters learned that no one was home at the time.

The people on the first floor got out before firefighters arrived. We spoke with Brockport Deputy Fire Chief Adam Leggett about the impact of the windy and cold conditions.

“Nobody had any cold exposure injuries or anything like that It’s not snowing too bad but the cold is certainly a factor,” he said.

At least five fire departments were called to help. No one was injured and the families displaced do have a place to stay. The cause remains under investigation.