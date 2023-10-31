Two food delivery drivers robbed in different parts of the city overnight

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two food delivery drivers were robbed in different parts of the city on Monday night.

RPD says a delivery driver for a local restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on Electric Avenue off Dewey Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. The delivery driver, 27, told officers that two suspects took his food after one had threatened him with a knife.

The suspects left in a vehicle and the victim wasn’t injured. Officers say they found the vehicle nearby but couldn’t find the suspects.

RPD says a man had his food delivery car stolen after a customer pepper sprayed him around Post and Congress avenue on city’s southwest side around 9:45 p.m. The delivery driver, 23, told police he was handing over food where it was supposed to be delivered when a customer pepper sprayed him in the face and ran with the food to a vehicle with other young people. RPD says the customer gave the food to the young people and then the customer drove away in the victim’s delivery car.

Both vehicles fled the area. Officers found the delivery driver’s car nearby with no one inside and it was returned to the driver, who wasn’t injured during the robbery.

RPD is still investigating both robberies and are asking anyone with information to call 911.