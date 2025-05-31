Two former Monroe County jail deputies plead guilty to misconduct charges involving inmate fights, cell search alerts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two former Monroe County Jail deputies have pleaded guilty to misconduct charges.

Dominic Denaro and Dominic Kujawa appeared in Monroe County Court on Friday. Denaro was accused of alerting inmates before cell searches, while Kujawa allowed inmates to fight without intervening.

The Sheriff’s Office announced their arrest in March. They are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

