Two garbage truck workers hit by car in Batavia during pick-up

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two garbage truck workers are hospitalized after a car hit them in Batavia on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Ellicot Avenue near Washington Avenue. Batavia Police say the car drove into the side of a garbage truck while it was parked for a pickup. The employees were outside the truck at the time.

Police say bystanders and an off-duty Batavia firefighter helped the two injured workers, 33 and 39, until an ambulance arrived. Both employees were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the car’s driver may have had a medical emergency and lost control before the crash. Batavia Police are still investigating.