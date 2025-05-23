Two Greece students move on to national competition after Stars of Tomorrow victory

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Broadway Theater League’s “Stars of Tomorrow” contest held its final round on Thursday night.

It showcases 40 high school-age artists vying for the chance to represent Rochester at the “National High School Musical Theatre Awards” in New York City. Organizers spoke about the value of participation, regardless of who wins. Holly Valentine, Director of Education at RBTL, explains the experience the young talents gain.

“They are learning all the things they will need if they are going on in this business, which many of them do hope to do,” Valentine said. “And they’re building the confidence and community, the joy, the support of each other – that’s what we’ve been seeing all week, which has been incredible.”

Tessa Meyers and Ian Royse from Greece Arcadia emerged as the winners and will represent Rochester at the Jimmy Awards in New York City. The competition aims to give performers a platform to showcase their talents and build confidence.

