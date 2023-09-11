Two homes, one with infant inside, struck by gunfire in different parts of city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunfire struck two homes in the city on Sunday. One home had an infant girl inside.

Officers were called to the city’s southwest side around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a house struck by gunfire. RPD learned that a house on Rosalind Street off Thurston Road was struck by bullets while an infant, a 21-year-old man, and 17-year-old woman were home at the time. No one was injured.

Hours earlier, just after 3:30 p.m., officers got calls from people who heard gunshots on Meredith Street near Culver Road on the city’s northeast side. When RPD arrived, they found that bullets struck a car several times.

Soon after, RPD also got calls about a house getting hit by gunfire in that same area. Officers determined that the house was empty. RPD is asking anyone with information about these cases of gunfire to call 911.