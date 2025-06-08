Two hospitalized after overnight rollover crash in Upper Falls neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in the Upper Falls neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Saint Paul Street. Police said the car left the roadway on Upper Falls Boulevard before rolling over.

A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were involved in the crash. Police said they are expected to survive.

