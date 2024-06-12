Two hurt in crash on Route 104 in Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. — A mother and daughter were injured — one critically — in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 104 in Sodus.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, June E. Seiler, 65, of Williamson, was driving west on Route 04 at around 12:50 p.m. when her vehicle rear-ended another one, heavily damaging both vehicles. Seiler and her passenger, her mother Martha E. White, 87, were injured ant taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said one was in critical condition, one in stable. Strong said White had been discharged, but they did not have a listing for Seiler.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.