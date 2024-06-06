Two in custody after crash on Mt. Read Boulevard

Police investigate crash near 490 Motel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the 490 Motel on Mt. Read Boulevard in Rochester.

Our photojournalist saw a smashed car and a damaged pickup truck, and a man in handcuffs. Police say that man was a wanted parole absconder, who was caught after a chase through the city.

At about 6:50 p.m., Monroe County deputies saw a 2020 Dodge Ram on Child Street matching the description of a stolen vehicle taken in a burglary, and recognized the driver as a wanted parole absconder. Sheriff’s and Rochester Police units tried to stop the vehicle at Kondolf and Whitney streets, but it sped off and was seen getting onto Route 490 westbound. It got off Route 490 at Mt. Read and hit an uninvolved vehicle.

the passengers of the vehicle that was hit were treated at a hospital for apparently minor injuries. the Dodge Ram driver and his passenger were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.