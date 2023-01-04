Two in custody after multi-agency police chase in multiple towns

CHILI, N.Y. – Two people are in custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon.

Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road.

When they arrived, the SUV took off.

“The original call was for two suspects doing something to a vehicle, whether they were stealing a catalytic converter off of it, which was probably the case in this incident or trying to steal the car. It turned into the chase from there,” Long said.

The suspects led police through the towns of Chili, Ogden, and Riga, where the SUV crashed.

Luckily, no one was hurt.