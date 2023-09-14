Two indicted on murder charges in May drive-by shooting on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been indicted on murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting May 31 — one of two drive-by shootings in which the suspects are believed to have been involved that day.

A Monroe County grand jury has indicted Keyvin Miller, 18, and Kirsean Chatfield, 26, on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Eric Martin, 21. Miller was also indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment.

Rochester Police said Martin was dropping a family member off in the plaza at 1308 Dewey Ave. at about 3:15 p.m. May 31 when a passenger in a stolen Kia heading north leaned out the window and fired over a dozen gunshots into the plaza parking lot, striking Martin in the upper body. He died from his injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital. According to police, investigators believe Martin was not the intended victim of the gunfire.

Police said the suspects dumped the stolen Kia and stole another vehicle from a parking lot on Culver Road, then at 4:12 p.m. a passenger shot at a group of people standing outside at 452 Parsells Avenue. No people were hit, though two vehicles were struck by gunfire.