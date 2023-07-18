Two indicted on sex trafficking case involving kidnapping from Henrietta hotel

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a sex trafficking case in Henrietta.

Cordell Brooks and Shuntiayana Sims are both facing sex trafficking, kidnapping, and assault charges.

The two suspects were arrested after surveillance video from the Microtel in Henrietta was released — showing the suspects pull a woman by her hair out of the building back on July 6.

Deputies believe that woman was a victim of sex trafficking.