Two Kias speed, swerve, and hit another car on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the people inside two Kias that were speeding, swerving in traffic, and hit another car on Friday morning.

Officers found one of those cars abandoned in a yard. RPD described the cars as “driven in a manner that demonstrated a complete indifference to human life”.

RPD responded to Hudson Avenue and Saint Stanislaus Street after getting complaints of recent fights, drug use, and stolen cars driving recklessly. When officers arrived, they saw two Kias speeding down Hudson Avenue.

RPD says one Kia had several teens inside with the windows down. That Kia served so hard that it tilted with its wheels lifting off the road. One of the Kias crashed into an uninvolved car but no one was injured.

Minutes later, one of the Kias was abandoned in a yard on Chevalin Street. Investigators say the people inside got into the other Kia. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.