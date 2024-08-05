Two local athletes, Lanae-Tava Thomas, and Brynn King, compete in Paris Olympics track and field events

PARIS — Lanae-Tava Thomas, the sprinter and Rush-Henrietta graduate who is competing for her native country of Jamaica, will move on to the semifinal competition in the Paris Olympics.

Thomas, 23, came in second in her 200-meter heat race on Sunday, with a time of 22.70 seconds, just behind the first-place finisher in that heat, American Brittany Brown, who ran the race in 22.38 seconds.

Roberts Wesleyan pole vaulter Brynn King, 23, will be competing in the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification – Group B on Monday.