Two local counties achieve state emergency management accreditation
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that Monroe and Steuben Counties recently achieved accreditation through New York State’s Local Emergency Management Accreditation Program.
The Program is the nation’s first accreditation at the state level for local emergency management agencies. It highlights and promotes local emergency management agencies in the state. To become accredited, a local government must meet a series of standards and best practices promoting a coordinated and integrated approach to emergency management. Accreditation is valid for five years, with an opportunity to recertify after five years.