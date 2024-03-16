Two ‘Maple Weekend’ aimed at showcasing ‘sweet treats’ of maple

Local maple makers are welcoming the public March 16-17, and again March 23-24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with self-guided tours, to experience how real maple syrup, maple candies and other maple products are made.

It’s part of the “Sweet Treat Contest,’ in which area producers have partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County to promote maple. Visitors can enter a raffle for a prize by finding the Sweet Treat Contests poster, taking a selfie in front of it at the farm they visited, answering a trivia question and posting both at Facebook.com/CCEMonroe using the hashtag #SweetTreat. The prize drawing, for a “Sweet Treat” basket of goods, will be March 31.

Several farms in the area are participating, including:

— Kettle Ridge Farm, 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor

— Keye’s Trout Brook Sugarhouse, 296 Taylor Road, Honeoye Falls

— Schoff’s Sugr Shack, 1064 Willis Road, Victor

— Stoney Ridge Farms, 625 County Road 28, Palmyra

— Shadow Hill, 7285 Lakeside Road, Ontario

