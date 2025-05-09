Two members of Geneva Police placed on leave amid criminal investigation

GENEVA, N.Y. – Geneva Police Chief Ronald Eveland confirms two more members of the Geneva Police Department have been place on leave during a criminal investigation into another officer.

On Wednesday, it was announced that thirteen-year veteran of the Geneva Police Department Michael Tapscott was arrested after being accused of selling Adderall while on duty. On May 3, News10NBC learned Tapscott was placed on administrative leave, but Eveland said he has now resigned.

In a letter, Eveland said if the allegations against Tapscott are true, it is “deeply unsettling,” and that this time is both “extremely difficult,” for both the police department and for the Geneva community.

Eveland says he has faith that a thorough investigation will be done and that there will be a proper outcome.

No other information has been provided about the two other members on leave, as this is an on-going investigation. This story will be updated as we learn more.