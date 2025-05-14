Two men arrested after being accused of jet ski thefts around Livingston County

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – Two men from Rochester have been arrested in connection to a series of jet ski thefts around Livingston County.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Marks Leisure Time Marina in Avon, along with two homes in the town of Livonia, after people reported stolen jet skis and trailers. They say a total of four jet skis and three trailers were stolen.

As a result of an investigation, investigators say they recovered three jet skis and two trailers from a home in Rochester. Investigators also say they arrested 24-year-old Nestor Modesto Ramos Vazquez and 19-year-old Norberto Jose Vazaquez Suarez of Rochester.

On May 2, News10NBC shared the story of Tom O’Neil, who told us he was one of four people that had their jet ski stolen.

Both Ramos Vazquez and Vazquez Suarez were charged with two counts of grand larceny in the third-degree. They were also both arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part and were realized.

Deputies say this investigation is still ongoing, as they are still looking for the final jet ski and trailer.