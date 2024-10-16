Two men arrested after chase on Thruway in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee Country sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after a high-speed chase that spilled over onto the New York State Thruway.

The sheriff’s office says it started when deputies tried to stop a car with two men inside suspected of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Batavia on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the car stopped briefly before taking off. Deputies chased the car onto the Thruway, where they say the suspects began throwing items out of the window.

The car ultimately stopped on 490 East. Deputies arrested Supreme Hines and Eric Ball. Their charges include tampering with evidence, attempted grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and obstructing government administration.

Ball was given an appearance ticket for Batavia Town Court for Nov. 12. Hines was held for Genesee County Court.