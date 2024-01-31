Two men arrested, charged with attempted murder Christmas morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested and charged after police identify them as suspects in an assault on Christmas Day. Rochester Police say they responded to the corner of Bay Street and Portland Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Christmas morning, for reports of a man assaulted.

Officers found a man in his 60s with significant head and body trauma. The man was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

As police continued to investigate, they learned two suspects went up to the victim to try and rob him. One suspect showed what appeared to be a gun, and the other an “edged weapon.” Officials say the suspects hit the victim many times with their weapons, as well as their own hands and feet, for several minutes while stealing from the victim’s pockets.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Brucewayne Beaman and 33-year-old Guy Mustgray II as the two suspects. The two of them were seen leaving a store on Portland Avenue by investigators on January 30. Officers arrested the suspects and they were brought to Monroe County Jail.

Beaman and Mustgray have been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree. They are expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court.