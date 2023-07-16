Two men arrested for violent burglary in Wayne County

SODUS, N.Y. – Two men from Lyons were arrested for a violent burglary. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Clarence Cooper and 29-year-old Johnelle Archibald for an alleged burglary that happened last week in Sodus. Deputies say they pushed their way into a house and Cooper punched and kicked a man while going through his pockets. Archibald punched a woman in the face.

They were both charged with burglary, attempted robbery, and harassment.