Two men arrested in MCSO credit card skimmer investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On March 24, 2023 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information from ESL Federal Credit Union of suspects trying to install a skimmer device in the ATM at 2550 East Henrietta Road.

The major crimes unit has been investigating a crime pattern of credit card skimmers being put on ATMs across New York State. Deputies found two men and a juvenile who matched the description given to them by ESL when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies took the men in for questioning. Investigators identified the men as Radeck Bohdan, 31, from the Czech Republic, and Danut V. Urseiu, 30, from Romania. The juvenile is a 17-year-old Romanian citizen.

Urseiu is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a skimmer device.

Deputies brought Urseiu to Henrietta Town Court for arraignment, where he was released to Pre-Trial Services. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement then took custody of Urseiu because of his non-citizen status.

Bohdan is charged with criminal mischief, and conspiracy, and was issued an appearance ticket and released.

The juvenile was released with no charges.