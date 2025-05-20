Two men charged after drug bust out of Ontario County

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Two men are facing drug charges after a joint investigation in Ontario County.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Tomas Rodriguez Ortiz, 41, and John Kelley, 65, in Farmington Monday night.

The Ontario County Sheriffs Office Special Investigation Division received information that the two suspects were working together to traffic large amounts of cocaine around Ontario County.

Officers had two search warrants and pulled over the suspects. Officers seized approximately one kilogram of cocaine, worth over $12,000 and six firearms. Both Ortiz and Kelley are being held at the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention.

Both men were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

The following agencies helped with the investigation: