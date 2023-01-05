Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.

Police say he showed up at Rochester General Hospital about an hour later. They say his injury is not life-threatening. No suspects are in custody.

Just 10 minutes before that shooting officers responded to another one on Borchard Street and North Clinton Avenue. That victim, a 22-year-old Rochester man, was taken to Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle.

He’s also recovering from a non-life-threatening injury. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call 911.