Two men recovering from stabbing at apartment complex on River Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people were stabbed at Charlotte Harbortown Apartments on River Street, off Lake Avenue in Charlotte, on Friday at 5:42 p.m.

Rochester Police identified the victim as a 27-year-old man from the city who had a stab wound to his upper body. Investigators determined that the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, leading to both men being stabbed. The suspect, a 61-year-old man from the city, had a stab wound to his upper body as well. Both men were taken to the hospital where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.