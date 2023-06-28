Two men severely injured in crash on Ames and Campbell streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men are hospitalized with severe injuries after a crash on Ames and Campbell streets on the city’s west side Tuesday night.

Rochester Police responded to the two-car crash just after 10:15 a.m. Officers say a driver, 47, has life-threatening injuries after his car collided with another car with two people inside. The driver of that car, a 73-year-old man, is in critical condition while the passenger, a 67-year-old man, has non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. RPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.