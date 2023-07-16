Two men shot and killed in Rochester Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At 1:45 a.m. Sunday officers were in the area of North and Weld streets as they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the area of the S&T Lounge at 328 North Street.

Officers say when they arrived at the corner of North and Weld Streets at they found a gunshot victim in the middle of North Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second gunshot victim was found in the parking lot at the northeast corner of North and Weld streets.

That victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say it’s unknown if there were multiple people involved in the shooting and if the victims hit were the intended victims. Officials explain there was a large crowd that left the bar just before the shooting. Police don’t know if those involved in the shooting were inside the bar beforehand.

Both victims are men in their 30s and 40s, and have not yet been positively identified.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information or video to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.