Two men shot inside car, one has life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he and another man were shot inside a car on Saturday night.

Rochester Police say the victims drove themselves to Strong Hospital just before 6 p.m. after they were shot in the upper body. Officers are still working to learn where the shooting took place.

Police say the 25-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and the 32-year-old is expected to survive. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.