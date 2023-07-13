Two men shot on Genesee Street, yards away from where man was slain day before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is fighting for his life, another wounded, after a double shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Rochester Police say both men are in their 20s. One is in critical condition at the hospital. Both were shot in the upper body.

DEVELOPING: Another shooting on Genesee St. at Frost Ave.

Less than a block away from a homicide yesterday. Rochester Police confirm: 2 males shot, 1 is in critical condition. No suspects in custody. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/8a6CTBc2KN — Bret Vetter (@BVetterMedia) July 13, 2023

This happened just after 1:30 p.m. near Genesee Street and Frost Avenue – less than 24 hours after a Dwayne Hall was shot and killed just a couple blocks away.

“Our officers are out here canvassing the area for evidence Looking for any potential video or witnesses, or anything else that would help us solve this crime,” Lt. Greg Bello said.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.