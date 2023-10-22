Two men shot overnight in separate shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to two separate shooting overnight Saturday on the City’s eastside.

The first shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot outside of a bar on North Goodman Street. He was dropped off at a hospital by a private car.

About 30 minutes later, officers say they heard gunshots at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street. That’s where they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers gave him first aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Police are still looking for suspects, and are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call 911.