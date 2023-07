ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police responded to South Avenue by Alexander Street for a report of two people stabbed. Two men were found with a stab wound to the upper body. The victims are a 21-year-old, and a 24-year-old, both are from the city. They were taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance, where they remain in stable condition.

RPD said the men were fighting with each other, and both will be charged with assault when they’re released from the hospital.