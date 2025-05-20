Two more former prison guards reject plea deal in death of Robert Brooks

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two more former prison guards are set to head to trial after rejecting plea deals in the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece man beaten at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Prosecutors offered Mathew Galliher 12 years in prison if he pleaded guilty to gang assault and offered Nicholas Anzalone 18 years to life if he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Both men face 25 years to life if convicted at trial.

In total, 10 prison guards were charged in Brooks’ death, six with murder, three with manslaughter, and one with evidence tampering. They were indicted after body-worn camera video showed staff beating Brooks in a medical exam room on Dec. 9 at the prison in Oneida County. He died in the hospital the next day.

One former guard, Christopher Walrath, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Walrath admitted to intentionally beating Brooks, putting him into a chokehold, and striking his body and his groin.

Three other guards — Anthony Farina, Nicholas Kieffer, and David Kingsley — declined plea offers and are set to head to trial starting June 3.

Brooks’ family has led several rallies in Rochester calling for justice and has filed a federal civil lawsuit over his death.