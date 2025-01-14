Two Pal-Mac High School students present astronomical research at national conference in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Palmyra-Macedon High School students are making waves on the national stage with their research. Maddie Sullivan and Richard Perry are presenting their findings at the prestigious “American Astronomical Society Winter Meeting” in Washington, D.C.

The duo focused their research on young stars in the earliest stages of development. Their work has taken them from their small high school to collaborating with a group associated with NASA.

“It’s such a small high school that we come from, to be able to go to Pasadena, to do this whole research with a group that’s kind of associated with NASA, it’s like a big name, so, it’s super cool to be able to do something that I didn’t think I would ever be able to do,” said Maddie Sullivan.

Joining Maddie and Richard at the conference is Pal-Mac Earth Science teacher Joe Perry, who is there to support his students as they showcase their impressive work.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.