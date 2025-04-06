Two pedestrians hit by car downtown Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people were hit by a car at the intersection of East Avenue and Broadway Street on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Police say the victims were a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who were both from Brighton. Both have minor injuries.

The driver, an 85-year-old woman from Brighton, was traveling on Scio Street, trying to turn east on East Avenue, and didn’t see the people crossing the crosswalk because of the glare from the headlights on the wet street.

No tickets were issued.