Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County.

Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely.

Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the home. The garage is a total loss and the fire left significant damage to the house.

One dog was rescued but two cats are missing. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.