Two people arrested after shooting and stabbing at house in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Police say two people were arrested for attempted murder after an early morning shooting and a stabbing on Jan. 7 at a house in Geneva.

Geneva Police say Jerry Lovett Jr. shot a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face during an argument at the house on North Genesee Street. The gunshot victim was hospitalized and later released.

After the shooting, another person, Erwin L. Wineglass, stabbed Lovett in the chest, hands, and legs, according to Geneva Police.

Both Lovett, 32, and Wineglass, 53, are facing attempted murder charges. Both of the Geneva residents are convicted felons. Wineglass is also facing controlled substance charges after detectives say they found a large amount of crack cocaine on him.

Lovett is at a medical facility under the custody of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office because he’s still recovering from his stab wounds. He was taken into custody on Friday. Wineglass was taken to the Ontario County Jail after his arrest Tuesday.