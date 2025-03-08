Two people arrested for Friday’s robbery at Greece hotel

GREECE, N.Y. – On Friday at 3:50 p.m. Greece Police went to Woodspring Suites on Bellwood Drive for a report of a robbery.

The victim reported that two people, 19-year-old Zahmir C. Brown from Rochester and 20-year-old Stephanie J. Davis from Greece, threatened him with a firearm before stealing his property. The two left before police arrived.

Detectives found that the stolen property was being sold on social media and tracked down the suspects, who were both arrested, after a traffic stop. The stolen property was recovered.

Both suspects were charged with robbery and grand larceny and both were issued appearance tickets for Greece Town Court.