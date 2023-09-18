Two people arrested for sexual assault that happened at FLCC student housing

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Two people were arrested for a sexual assault case that New York State Police say happened at the Finger Lakes Community College campus.

Troopers say the sexual assault happened at student housing in late August. Eden Godsey, 19 of Marion, and a 17-year-old girl of Caledonia were both charged with felony sexual abuse. Godsey was arrested on Sept. 1 and the 17-year-old was arrested on Sept. 14.

Both suspects were arraigned and released with an order of protection to stay away from the victim.