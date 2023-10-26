Two people arrested for shooting on Oakman Street; Multiple guns recovered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested for a shooting on Oakman Street on Sept. 1 that wounded a woman in her 20s.

The woman was shot in the upper body and taken to Strong Hospital in a private car for treatment. Breajah Robinson, 20, and Taivon Phipps, 25, are both charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting. Robinson was arrested during a traffic stop on Sept. 9.

Phipps is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and stolen property after U.S. Marshalls say they found him with a loaded, stolen handgun when they arrested him on Wednesday. Phipps is prohibited from owning a gun because of previous criminal convictions including robbery in 2014 and attempted promotion of prison contraband in 2016.

U.S. Marshalls say they spotted Phipps entering a store on North Street with two other people and found loaded handguns on all three of them. Phipps and the other adult, 27-year-old Johnnie Williams, were taken to the Monroe County Jail. The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

Williams is charged with possessing handgun loaded with 13 rounds and was on parole for robbery at the time. The 16-year-old is charged with possessing a handgun with a defaced serial number.