Two people arrested in death of deputy who died responding to call at Batavia Downs

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Batavia Police have made two arrests after a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy died in the line of duty responding to a call at Batavia Gaming and Hotel Sunday night.

Batavia Police say that 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox are out of jail on bond Sunday night after being taken into custody Both are charged with crimes as result Sgt. Sanfratello’s death.

Batavia police say 33-year old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Jean Wilcox were being escorted out of the building at the request of security staff just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.



Sgt. Thomas Santfratello, a 32 year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was taking Wilcox into custody when police say Elmore began interfering with arrest and attacking Santfratello who attempted to stop him with a taser gun.



Dring the fight, police say Sanfratello became unresponsive, and although CPR was quickly administered, he was pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.



Elmore has been charged with manslaughter. Both Wilcox and Elmore are facing aggregated burglary and assault charges.



Both Elmore and Wilcox are expected to appear in Genesee County Court on March 12 for their arraignment.



Anyone who may have witnessed what happened are urged to contact Batavia Police.





